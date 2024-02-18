MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $584.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $584.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $568.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.90. MSCI has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

