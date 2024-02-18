Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 380.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 123,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NSSC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

