National Bankshares Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$34.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAE. Desjardins cut their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

CAE opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. CAE has a 1 year low of C$24.75 and a 1 year high of C$33.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

