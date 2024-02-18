National Bankshares Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$9.50 price target by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

About Centerra Gold

Shares of CG opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46.

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.