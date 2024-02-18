National Bankshares Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$152.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.67.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$140.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.56. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$128.88 and a twelve month high of C$189.82.

In other news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total value of C$293,420.00. In related news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

