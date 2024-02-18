National Bankshares Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$245.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$206.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$229.76. The firm has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Insider Activity at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

