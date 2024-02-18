NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.80. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 996,026 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 9.9%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.