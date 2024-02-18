NeoGenomics (NEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 3.6 %

NEO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 314.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 348,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.