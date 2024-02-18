Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,189 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 365,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,287 shares of company stock worth $37,043,679. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

