NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

