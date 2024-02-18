Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of KIND stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,666,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after buying an additional 910,421 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after buying an additional 3,901,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 1,442,973 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,640,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 1,442,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,564,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 7,611,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

KIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

