NextEra Energy Partners, LP to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

NYSE NEP opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $72.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 327,641 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after buying an additional 2,230,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

