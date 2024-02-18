Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.8% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $141,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

