NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NiSource by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,986,000 after purchasing an additional 371,894 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

