NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Get NMI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Down 2.5 %

NMI stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.