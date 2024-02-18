Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
