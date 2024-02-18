Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

