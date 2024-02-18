Northland Capmk Weighs in on SoundThinking, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

SoundThinking stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

