NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $41.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

