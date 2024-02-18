Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $13.69 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $676.42 million, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $110,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

