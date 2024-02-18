NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.03.

NVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.76 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.84.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$162,872.50. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

