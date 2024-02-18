NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Innovis Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.0% of Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 146,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,346 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,206,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $524,809,000 after acquiring an additional 225,619 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.2% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

