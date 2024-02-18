NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

