NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Raised by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

