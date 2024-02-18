NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,390.65 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,000.90 and a one year high of $7,617.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,095.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6,426.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

