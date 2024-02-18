Oil States International (OIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Oil States International to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oil States International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $389.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

