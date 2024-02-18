Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Omnicom Group worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after buying an additional 946,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

