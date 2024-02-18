O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,640. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,051.05 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $989.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.