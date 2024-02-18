Organigram Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Organigram by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Organigram during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

