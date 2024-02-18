Organigram Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organigram in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 173.48%.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Organigram has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth about $1,927,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the second quarter worth about $803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organigram by 362.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Organigram by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 540,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Organigram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 512,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

