Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Origin Energy Price Performance

OGFGY stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Origin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.