Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1436 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.
Origin Energy Price Performance
OGFGY stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.
Origin Energy Company Profile
