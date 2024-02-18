Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OR stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth about $6,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 414,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

