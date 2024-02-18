Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$19.09 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 13,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$266,665.00. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 4,900 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total value of C$93,835.00. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

