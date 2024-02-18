Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as high as $92.79 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 172799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

