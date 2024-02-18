Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OTLK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.57 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.37.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 701.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 277,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

