Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.40. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 3,181,973 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 704,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 227.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 395,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 274,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 133.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,402,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 31.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

