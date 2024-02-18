Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Packaging Co. of America worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PKG opened at $167.98 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

