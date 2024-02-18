Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

