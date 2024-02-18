PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.00 and a beta of 1.47. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $596,856.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $481,141.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PDF Solutions by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,302,000 after purchasing an additional 160,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

