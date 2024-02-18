Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSO

Pearson Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Pearson

NYSE PSO opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pearson during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.