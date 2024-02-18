Pegasystems’ (PEGA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

PEGA stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,447.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

