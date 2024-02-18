Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

PEBO stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

