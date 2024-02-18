Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 168,183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 143,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 640.73 and a beta of 0.67.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

