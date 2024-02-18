Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,990,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,503,000 after buying an additional 1,078,067 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 109,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,964,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 6,958,016 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after buying an additional 2,269,946 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

