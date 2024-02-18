Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSX stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.