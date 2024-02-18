Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

PSX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.