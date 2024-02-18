Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 912.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $93.55.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

