Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

PIPR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $187.48 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $193.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $2,037,295.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $9,236,744. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

