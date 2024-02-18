PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.