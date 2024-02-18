PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,800 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

