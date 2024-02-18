PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,842 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $122.14 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $92.99 and a 52-week high of $123.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

